Mitsui, Others in Japan Invest in U.S. Synthetic Fuel Firm

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Trading house Mitsui & Co. said Thursday that it and other Japanese companies have invested in U.S. synthetic fuel maker Twelve Benefit Corp.

Mitsui's investment partners include shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. and the government-backed Development Bank of Japan.

Synthetic fuels are liquid fuels made from carbon dioxide existing in the atmosphere or emitted from factories and hydrogen generated through water electrolysis using renewable energy such as solar power.

Since the use of synthetic fuels significantly reduces CO2 emissions compared with fossil fuels, their demand is expected to grow, especially for use as sustainable aviation fuels.

Through the investment, Mitsui & Co. aims to participate in Twelve Benefit's plant construction and other projects and sell the synthetic fuel to be produced.

