4 Killed in Blast at Taiwan Department Store

Taipei, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--A suspected gas explosion occurred at a department store in Taichung, Taiwan, on Thursday, leaving four people dead and 24 others injured, local fire authorities said.

The blast happened in a restaurant area on the 12th floor of the 14-story Shin Kong Mitsukoshi store. The restaurant area was under renovation and was not open at the time of the explosion.

There have been no reports of deaths or injuries to any Japanese national from the explosion, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki told a press conference in Tokyo.

The store is jointly operated by Taiwan's Shin Kong Group and Japan's Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

