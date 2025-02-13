Another Court Finds 2024 Lower House Election Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court ruled Thursday that last October’s election for Japan’s House of Representatives was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

The court rejected two separate lawsuits filed by two groups of lawyers seeking to invalidate the Lower House election.

The groups filed a total of 16 similar lawsuits with 14 high courts and high court branches across the country. Rulings on six of the 16 lawsuits, including the two at the Tokyo court, have been issued so far, all finding that the election was constitutional, and those on the rest are slated to be issued by March 7.

The Supreme Court is then expected to issue a unified judgment by the end of this year at the earliest.

On Thursday, the Tokyo court acknowledged that vote-value disparities in the election were not necessarily too large, and that the planned review of Lower House constituencies every 10 years is “reasonable.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]