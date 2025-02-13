LDP Tops Support over Japan Upper House Election: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has most support from Japanese voters ahead of an election in summer for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed.

Respondents who said they will vote for the LDP in the Upper House's proportional representation bloc reached 22.0 pct.

The Democratic Party for the People followed at 10.2 pct, the highest level among opposition parties, surpassing 9.7 pct for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Support for Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, came to 5.1 pct, followed by 3.6 pct for Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), 3.5 pct for Reiwa Shinsengumi and 2.5 pct for the Japanese Communist Party.

By generation, the DPFP received support from 19.3 pct of respondents in their 10s and 20s, the biggest figure. The LDP was most popular with respondents in their 30s and older.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]