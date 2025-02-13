Honda-Nissan Merger Talks Fall Apart

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. formally decided at their respective board meetings Thursday to end their management integration talks, as Nissan rejected Honda's proposal to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.

"We were not sure until the end how far Nissan's autonomy would be protected," Nissan President Makoto Uchida told a press conference in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

The historic merger talks between the two major Japanese automakers fell apart less than two months after they reached a basic agreement on the talks on Dec. 23.

The two companies also decided to cancel an agreement between them and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. to consider a merger involving Mitsubishi Motors.

Meanwhile, the three automakers will continue to explore their cooperation, including on the development of electric vehicles.

