Honda, Nissan Terminate Merger Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that they have agreed to terminate their merger talks.

The decision comes less than two months after the two Japanese automakers announced the start of the merger talks in December.

Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said they have agreed to cancel a memorandum of understanding they signed in December on their three-way collaboration.

Honda and Nissan had sought to merge their operations in a bid to strongly promote cooperation in the development of electric vehicles and mutual vehicle supplies.

But the two companies failed to narrow their differences over Nissan's restructuring.

