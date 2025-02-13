Japan, U.S., France Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force said Thursday that it has begun the Pacific Steller joint exercise with the U.S. and French navies in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines.

This is the first drill involving MSDF vessels and U.S. and French aircraft carriers. From Japan, the MSDF destroyer Kaga, which is becoming a de facto aircraft carrier, and others joined the exercise.

It is unusual for Japan to conduct a drill with aircraft carriers of other countries in the sea area. The joint drill, which will last until Tuesday, is apparently aimed at keeping China in check.

Participating in the drill were patrol aircraft and a total of 11 vessels including the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and the French Navy's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier.

It is the first time since the 1960s that a French aircraft carrier has been deployed to the Pacific.

