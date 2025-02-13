TDK Develops Sake Taste Sensing System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp. said Thursday it has developed a system to analyze and visualize the taste of sake.

TDK uses the material analysis technology and artificial intelligence cultivated in its electronic components business to measure sake ingredients.

The Sake Sensing System shows sake taste characteristics on a chart in five categories, including sweetness, aftertaste and aroma.

The system, which was developed in cooperation with the National Research Institute of Brewing in Hiroshima Prefecture, is expected to help consumers to easily find their favorite sake products and increase sake sales overseas.

TDK will offer the system as a paid service to sake breweries across Japan.

