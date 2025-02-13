Nissan Estimates Full-Year Net Loss of 80 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. on Thursday projected a consolidated net loss of 80 billion yen for fiscal 2024, reflecting about 100 billion yen in restructuring costs.

"It's an urgent task to stop the sluggish business performance and settle the confusion," Nissan President Makoto Uchida said at a news conference.

Referring to his possible resignation, Uchida said, "I want to get things sorted out and pass the baton to my successor as soon as possible."

For the year ending in March, the company lowered its sales forecast to 12.5 trillion yen from 12.7 trillion yen and its operating profit estimate to 120 billion yen from 150 billion yen.

Nissan also announced plans to close three plants, including in Thailand, by fiscal 2026 and cut 6,500 jobs through measures such as integrating production lines and 2,500 jobs by reducing new hires and offering early retirement packages.

