Sony Group Raises Full-Year Forecasts to Record Highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. on Thursday upgraded its consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal 2024, as its mainstay gaming business is performing more robustly than expected.

For the year ending in March, the company raised its net profit forecast from 980 billion yen to 1.08 trillion yen, up 11.3 pct from the previous year, and its revenue estimate from 12.71 trillion yen to 13.2 trillion yen. Both new figures, if achieved, would be record highs.

For April-December 2024, Sony Group posted revenues of 10,326.8 billion yen, up 8.2 pct from a year before, and a net profit of 943.8 billion yen, up 20.8 pct.

As of the end of the nine-month period, sales of the PlayStation 5 home video game console had reached 15.7 million units, approaching its annual target of 18 million units. The group's subscription services also performed well.

In its semiconductor business, demand for image sensors for smartphones grew. Its music business also did well, but profits from its movie business decreased due to a strike in Hollywood.

