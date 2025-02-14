CDP Calls for 3.8 T. Yen in More Govt Spending

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Friday urged the government to boost spending by about 3,793.5 billion yen from its fiscal 2025 budget plan to finance its proposed measures.

The measures include a freeze on the planned hike in out-of-pocket expenses for high-cost medical care, making school lunches for public elementary and junior high schools free and scrapping the provisional gasoline tax rate.

The CDP believes that its proposals are "realistically feasible," party leader and former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told a press conference.

The party's proposals call for allocating 20 billion yen to maintain the cap on out-of-pocket expenses for high-cost medical care, 490 billion yen for free school lunches, and 1,499.9 billion yen to abolish the provisional gasoline tax rate.

They also include 422.5 billion yen for measures to improve employment conditions for nursing care workers, 780 billion yen to raise minimum income subject to payments of social insurance premiums, and 370.9 billion yen to expand free tuition for high schools.

