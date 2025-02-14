Japan Seen Subject to U.S. Probe for Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan is expected to be subject to a probe by the U.S. government linked to President Donald Trump’s high tariff plan, it was learned Thursday.

Trump issued the same day an order to consider imposing “reciprocal” tariffs on countries and regions which have high tariffs or nontariff barriers on imports of U.S. goods, in a bid to shrink the large U.S. trade deficit.

A senior U.S. government official said that it would take weeks or months to investigate trade partners for high tariffs or nontariff barriers, and that countries would be probed regardless of whether they are strategic competitors such as China or allies like Japan or the European Union.

Japan has low tariffs but high structural barriers for imports, the official added.

Washington plans to prioritize investigating trade partners with whom it has especially large trade deficits as well as those whose nontariff barriers are significantly high. It will assess trade conditions with each partner and draw up tariffs.

