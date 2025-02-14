Japan to Revise Laws to Beef Up Disaster Prevention, Relief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted bills on Friday to revise laws to beef up disaster prevention and relief measures.

The bills call for establishing a sub-cabinet-level post at the Cabinet Office to oversee disaster prevention policies and coordinate between the central and local governments.

Under the bills, a registration system will be created for volunteer groups, which will provide support, including operating evacuation centers, in the event of disasters.

The registration system is designed to help volunteer groups and local authorities better coordinate in response to disasters.

Local governments will be required to disclose stockpiles of relief goods, such as food, toilets and makeshift beds, once a year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]