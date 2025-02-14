Dismantling Starts for Tanks Used to Store Treated N-Plant Water

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Friday it has started dismantling tanks used to store treated wastewater from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

By the end of March 2026, the company plans to dismantle 12 tanks that became empty after the stored treated water was released into the ocean, it said.

Each of the tanks, located at the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, is about 12 meters high and has a capacity of around 700 cubic meters. Another nine tanks in an adjacent area will also be dismantled after the water in the treatment process left in them is transferred to other tanks.

Workers will use gas burners to cut the tanks into pieces. The pieces will be stored for the time being in containers on the premises of the plant, severely damaged by the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami.

In August 2023, TEPCO began discharging into the sea tritium-containing treated water from the Fukushima No.1 nuclear plant in order to reduce the number of the storage tanks, which stands at about 1,000, and create space for the plant’s decommissioning work.

