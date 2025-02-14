Japan Already in Talks with U.S. over Reciprocal Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has already been in communication with the United States over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs on trading partners, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

Hayashi made the comments at a news conference after Trump ordered his economic team on Thursday to devise plans for reciprocal tariffs, which are designed to match the level of tariffs imposed by trading partners.

Targets may include Japan. Hayashi declined to disclose the details of exchanges with Washington.

"We will respond appropriately while fully scrutinizing the specific contents of the measures to be revealed in the future and their impact on our country," Hayashi said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]