Princess Aiko Hosts Imperial Duck-Netting Reception

Chiba, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, the only child of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, hosted for the first time a duck-netting reception with the diplomatic corps in the country on Friday.

"I hope you will enjoy," she told the guests from 12 countries, including ambassadors and their spouses, in English at the Shinhama Imperial Wild Duck Preserve in the city of Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, also took part as a hostess.

In the traditional winter Imperial event, held for the first time with Imperial family members' presence since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country five years ago, ducks were netted unhurt and gently released on the ground by the participants.

The princesses were to host a similar reception last November, but the event was put off due to the demise of Princess Yuriko, grandaunt of the Emperor, in the same month.

