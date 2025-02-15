Japan Parties to Tackle Issue of Collaborating Candidates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Six major political parties in Japan adopted a draft law revision on addressing election-related issues, which includes a supplementary provision pledging to tackle the issue of people filing candidacies to support other candidates rather than to win office.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, as well as four opposition parties--the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People and the Japanese Communist Party--approved the draft revision to the public offices election law at a meeting in the Diet, Japan's parliament, Friday. The meeting was also attended by opposition Reiwa Shinsengumi.

They plan to submit the amendment bill to the Diet on Thursday, with the aim of enacting it swiftly so that some provisions would take effect in time for this summer's Tokyo metropolitan assembly election and House of Councillors election.

The draft revision is centered around quality requirements for election posters, after some candidates used posters depicting an almost fully naked woman and an advertisement for a sex services shop in last summer's Tokyo gubernatorial election.

It stipulates that posters "must not contain content that degrades dignity" and that they must show the names of candidates. Those who use election posters to advertise products will be imposed a fine of up to 1 million yen.

