Rakuten Group Logs Net Loss for 6th Consecutive Year

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Group Inc. said Friday that it posted a consolidated net loss for the sixth straight year in 2024, pressured by large capital spending for its mobile phone business.

The Japanese company reported a net loss of 162.4 billion yen, though narrower than the previous year’s loss of 339.4 billion yen thanks to an increase in the number of mobile phone subscribers.

The company swung to an operating profit of 52.9 billion yen, its first black ink in five years, from a loss of 212.8 billion in the previous year.

Rakuten’s adjusted operating loss in its mobile phone business narrowed to 235.3 billion yen from 335.8 billion yen.

The number of mobile phone subscribers grew by 1.8 million from a year before to 8.3 million as of the end of last year.

