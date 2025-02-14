Rakuten Logs Net Loss for 6th Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Group Inc. said Friday that it posted a consolidated net loss for the sixth straight year in the business year ended December 2024, weighed down by heavy investment in its mobile phone business.

The group reported a net loss of 162.4 billion yen, narrower than the previous year's loss of 339.4 billion yen, reflecting an increase in its number of mobile phone subscribers. It swung to an operating profit of 52.9 billion yen, its first black ink in five years, from a loss of 212.8 billion in the previous year.

The group's adjusted operating loss in the mobile phone business shrank to 235.3 billion yen from 335.8 billion yen. The number of mobile phone subscribers grew by 1.8 million from a year before to 8.3 million as of the end of December.

In December, the group achieved its target of making its mobile phone subsidiary profitable on a monthly basis by the end of 2024.

"We will achieve a full-year profit this year," Rakuten Group Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani said in an online news conference. "The probability of achieving this is very high."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]