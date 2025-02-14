Japanese Sentiment on China, S. Korea Improves: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese people's sentiment toward China and South Korea improved in 2024, a survey by the Cabinet Office showed Friday.

In the survey, 14.7 pct of all respondents said they had more or less friendly feelings toward China, up 2.0 percentage points from the 2023 survey, and 56.3 pct said they had such feelings toward South Korea, up 3.5 points.

Meanwhile, the proportion of respondents who did not have friendly feelings toward the Middle East jumped 12.9 points from the 2022 survey to 82.8 pct, the highest since the survey began asking this question in 1998, against the backdrop of the war in Gaza.

Toward Russia, which is continuing its invasion of Ukraine, 94.3 pct said that they did not have friendly feelings.

The 2024 survey conducted between Oct. 17 and Nov. 24 via mail, covering 3,000 people aged 18 or over nationwide. Of them, 57.8 pct gave valid responses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]