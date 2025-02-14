Japan Cautious on Return to G-8 Including Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday expressed caution over U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to return to the Group of Eight framework by reuniting Russia with the Group of Seven major democracies.

"We value the bond of the G-7," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed at a press conference.

"The G-7 is a framework that functions quickly and effectively in response to international situations through concrete cooperation among its members, who share basic values such as freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law," the top government spokesman noted.

"We will continue to communicate closely with G-7 members, including the United States," he added.

Russia was removed from the G-8 framework in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea in southern Ukraine.

