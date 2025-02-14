4 Major Japanese Automakers Log Lower April-Dec. Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Four of seven major Japanese automakers logged year-on-year profit declines in April-December 2024, according to their earnings reports released by Friday.

The four--Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.--saw sluggish sales in Asia, especially in the Chinese market, where electric vehicles are spreading rapidly.

In particular, Nissan, which ended management integration talks with Honda, suffered a net profit plunge of 98.4 pct, weighed down by sales incentive costs. The company faced weak sales in Japan and Europe as well.

Nissan plans to book about 100 billion yen in restructuring costs, while bracing for a net loss of 80 billion yen for fiscal 2024. “My urgent task is to resolve the turmoil,” Nissan President Makoto Uchida said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Honda saw its net profit drop 7.4 pct in the first nine months of fiscal 2024. It continues to struggle in the Chinese market, while its motorcycle business is doing well in Southeast Asia. “The profit rate of our four-wheel vehicles is low,” Honda Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama admitted.

