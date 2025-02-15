Kioxia Posts Record Net Profit in April-Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese flash memory maker Kioxia Holdings Corp. reported a record consolidated net profit of 252,048 million yen for April-December 2024, achieving a turnaround from a year-before loss of 253,974 million yen thanks to robust demand for memory chips for data centers.

Its sales in the nine-month period jumped 80.2 pct to 1,359.3 billion yen, the company, formerly a semiconductor memory business spun off by Toshiba Corp., said Friday.

It was the first time for Kioxia Holdings to release its earnings results since its stock listing in December last year.

Regarding the market environment, Kioxia Holdings Executive Vice President and Executive Officer Tomoharu Watanabe told an online briefing, "The rapid spread of artificial intelligence will be a driving force for growth."

For the full fiscal year to March 2025, Kioxia Holdings expects to achieve sales of 1,674.4 billion-1,704.4 billion yen, up from 1,076.6 billion yen in the previous year, and a net profit of 254 billion-268 billion yen, a turnaround from a loss of 243.7 billion yen.

