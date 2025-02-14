JX Advanced Metals to Go Public on March 19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday approved the listing of JX Advanced Metals Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eneos Holdings Inc., which is expected to debut on the TSE's top-tier Prime section on March 19.

Eneos Holdings will sell 50.1 pct of its shares in the subsidiary, and the offering price is expected to be 862 yen per share. Proceeds from the sale could total up to about 460 billion yen. The company is considering using the proceeds to expand its liquefied natural gas development and increase shareholder returns.

Based on the offering price, JX Advanced Metals' market capitalization is estimated to reach around 800 billion yen, the largest in fiscal 2024, which ends in March, exceeding about 700 billion yen for Tokyo Metro Co., which went public in October, and about 780 billion yen for Kioxia Holdings Corp., which was listed in December.

JX Advanced Metals' businesses include semiconductor materials and functional materials for the information and communications sector, as well as the development of copper mines.

