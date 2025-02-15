Japan to Review Teaching License System to Help Midcareer Aspirants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry plans to consider reviewing the country's teaching license system to make it easier for people who pursue graduate studies in the middle of their careers to become teachers.

The ministry hopes that creating a system in which people can obtain licenses without completing a training course at the undergraduate level would help midcareer professionals enter the field of teaching.

A subcommittee of the Central Council for Education, which advises the education minister, will consider the planned system to draw up a report during fiscal 2026. The ministry will then hammer out the details based on the subcommittee discussions, and possibly revise the education personnel certification law.

To obtain a regular teaching license, aspiring teachers must acquire credits from courses on teaching methods and subject content at a university or a junior college, and complete practical training.

The regular license includes a category for those who have completed undergraduate courses and a category of higher expertise for those who also completed graduate-level courses.

