Trump Not against Nippon Steel's Minority Stake in U.S. Steel

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday indicated that he would not oppose Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp.'s small investment in United States Steel Corp.

"A minority stake, I wouldn't mind greatly," the president told reporters.

"They're going to be investors" in U.S. Steel, Trump said of Nippon Steel, adding that there are various possible ways for the Japanese firm to get involved, such as holding the U.S. steelmaker's corporate bonds.

He reiterated his opposition to Nippon Steel taking full control of U.S. Steel, saying, "We didn't want to let U.S. Steel go to a foreign company."

Touching on the U.S. government's additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which Trump signed off earlier this month, he said, "With the tariffs, U.S. Steel is going to be a real powerhouse."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]