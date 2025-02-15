8.3 M. Yen Raised via Crowdfunding for Dinosaur Fossil Excavations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese researcher has raised 8,375,000 yen through a crowdfunding campaign for dinosaur fossil excavation surveys to be conducted mainly in the U.S. state of Alaska.

The campaign, launched last December by Yoshitsugu Kobayashi, professor at the Hokkaido University Museum in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, ended Friday, with funds raised exceeding both the initial goal of 5 million yen and the second goal of 8 million yen.

Through the excavation surveys, Kobayashi aims find out how dinosaurs survived the winter in cold regions and how they traveled to and from Asia, which was not separated by the sea at that time.

Having accomplished the second goal of 8 million yen, the professor will be able to expand his survey areas by traveling in small planes and to take undergraduate and graduate students to the surveys.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]