Tokyo, Seoul Towers Lit Up to Mark Anniversary Year

Tokyo/Seoul, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Tower and N Seoul Tower were lit up simultaneously on Saturday night in an event organized by the Japanese and South Korean governments to commemorate the 60th anniversary this year of the normalization of the two countries' diplomatic ties.

Tokyo Tower was lit in white, red and blue, which are the colors of the South Korean national flag, while a logo of the 60th anniversary was projected on N Seoul Tower.

Ambassadors from Japan and South Korea respectively attended the lighting ceremonies in the two countries.

Speaking in Seoul, Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima said, "We want to continue to light the fires of friendship and trust between Japan and South Korea so that we can move toward a better future."

South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee said in Tokyo, "The development of South Korea-Japan relations is the result of the efforts of many people and overcoming many difficulties."

