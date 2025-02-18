Shiba Inu Dog Kabosu Continues to Be Loved after Death

Newsfrom Japan

Sakura, Chiba Pref., Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog known as the logo model for a cryptocurrency, remains hugely popular even after her death last May, with fan letters flooding in from around Japan.

The female shelter dog was adopted in 2008 by Atsuko Sato, 63, a resident of the city of Sakura, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

An appealing image of Kabosu that Sato posted on her blog in 2010 earned the dog worldwide popularity, and cryptocurrency Dogecoin was created using Kabosu as its logo.

Her death, at an estimated age of 18, was reported by The Associated Press and many other media organizations around the world.

Sato’s post on X reporting Kabosu’s death received more than 100,000 reactions. About 200 people attended a farewell ceremony held in the Chiba city of Narita shortly after Kabosu’s death, and people had to wait in line for more than an hour to sign the condolence book.

