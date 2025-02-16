Japan, U.S., S. Korea Confirm Strengthening of Alliances

Newsfrom Japan

Munich, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)---The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea on Saturday issued a joint statement underscoring the necessity of enhancing the strength of the Japan-U.S. and U.S.-South Korea alliances.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul issued the statement after they held a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in the German city.

The three agreed that their countries will work together to bolster deterrence and response capabilities.

It was the first meeting among the three countries' foreign ministers since the launch of the second administration of U.S. President Donald Trump last month.

"We confirmed that our three countries will promote concrete cooperation to lead efforts for peace and prosperity in the region, including in dealing with North Korea," Iwaya told reporters after the three-way meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]