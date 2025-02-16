Japan's Iwaya Seeks Exemption from U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Munich, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)---Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya requested that Japan be exempted from the U.S. government's 25 pct tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, during his talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the German city of Munich on Saturday.

Also in the talks, Iwaya said that Japan should not be targeted by reciprocal tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed government agencies to consider imposing on trading partners.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Iwaya said that he raised the issue of automobile tariffs that Trump has said he will impose from around April 2.

Iwaya also said to Rubio that he hopes a so-called two-plus-two meeting of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers will be held at an early date.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]