Bain Capital Drops Bid for Fuji Soft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund Bain Capital said Monday that it has dropped its bid for Fuji Soft Inc., bringing an end to its battle with U.S. rival KKR for control of the Japanese system developer.

Bain Capital had planned to launch a tender offer for Fuji Soft at 9,600 yen per share by early February. But KKR raised its bid for the company to 9,850 yen.

Bain Capital said in a statement that its bid "contributed to the interests" of Fuji Soft shareholders. It added that it wishes for the continued growth of the company.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]