Japan Opposition CDP Aims for Massive Budget Revision

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan aims to revise the government's fiscal 2025 draft budget by the trillion yen, party leader Yoshihiko Noda said Monday.

Whether the party approves the budget depends on how far the government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition will accept the CDP's budget revision proposal, Noda told a meeting hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate.

For the revision, the CDP has proposed fresh spending items worth 3,793.5 billion yen, including the abolition of the provisional gasoline tax rate and an improvement in the employment conditions of elderly care workers, claiming that the same amount of money can be procured through a review of reserves and other state funds as well as through other steps.

