Japan Opposition CDP May Not Approve FY 2025 Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan may not approve the government's fiscal 2025 draft budget, party leader Yoshihiko Noda indicated Monday.

"Saying 'not prevent the budget's enactment within this fiscal year' is the best cooperation" the CDP can make with the ruling bloc, Noda told a meeting hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate. "The No. 1 opposition party's approval of the budget would be an act of concession."

The CDP has proposed fresh spending items worth 3,793.5 billion yen including the abolition of the provisional gasoline tax rate and free school lunches, along with financial resources for them including those secured through a review of reserves and other state funds.

Noda said that the party aims to revise the budget by a scale of a trillion yen, stating that the party's approval of the budget depends on how far the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition accepts the CDP's proposal for the amendment.

On the issue of whether to ban political donations from companies or other organizations, Noda criticized an LDP bill to revise the political fund control law aimed at maintaining such donations while enhancing transparency of such money.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]