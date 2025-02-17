16 Major Japanese Cities Draft Record Budgets in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Draft general-account budgets for fiscal 2025 hit record highs in 16 of Japan's 20 government ordinance-designated big cities, reflecting price hikes and expansion of child-rearing support, a Jiji Press tally showed Monday.

The 16 are Sapporo, Sendai, Chiba, Kawasaki, Sagamihara, Niigata, Shizuoka, Hamamatsu, Nagoya, Osaka, Sakai, Okayama, Hiroshima, Kitakyushu, Fukuoka and Kumamoto.

All 20 cities except Saitama and Kyoto saw their draft budgets grow from the previous year.

The budgets of the 20 cities call for total spending of 17,087,497 million yen.

Municipal tax revenues hit record highs in all 20 cities, with their total rising 6.7 pct from the previous year.

