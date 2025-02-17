Ishiba Voices Concern over Trump Plan to Impose Auto Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday voiced concern over U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on auto imports, stressing his intention to seek an exemption for Japan.

Japan is "different from other countries because it contributes to job creation and the daily lives of people in the United States," Ishiba said at a parliamentary meeting, noting that the Asian country has been the largest investor in the United States over the past five years.

Ishiba questioned the nontariff barriers that Trump has criticized. "It's strange that consumer safety measures are counted as barriers," he said.

"We will continue to prove the validity of Japan's positions," the prime minister continued.

Regarding Nippon Steel Corp.'s plan to acquire United States Steel Corp., Ishiba said he does not necessarily believe that the Japanese side's profit line would decline even if it changes the plan to invest in the U.S. peer instead of fully acquiring it.

