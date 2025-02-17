Japan, Britain to Launch 2-Plus-2 Economic Talks on March 7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and British governments plan to hold the first "two-plus-two" meeting of their foreign and economic ministers in Tokyo on March 7, Japanese government sources said Monday.

The two governments agreed at a summit between their leaders last November to launch the two-plus-two economic dialogue. Britain is the second country after the United States to launch such a dialogue with Japan.

Since leaving the European Union in 2020, Britain has shown interest in the Indo-Pacific region, including joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The upcoming meeting will be attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto, as well as British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

