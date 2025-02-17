JR Tokai Unveils Disney-Themed Shinkansen Train

Newsfrom Japan

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Pref., Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, unveiled a specially painted Shinkansen bullet train Monday with a theme of Fantasy Springs, a new area of the Tokyo DisneySea amusement park.

The train featuring characters of popular Disney movies including “Frozen” will make up to two round trips a day between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations from Friday to mid-September. It is the first specially painted Shinkansen train since the Tokaido Shinkansen line opened in 1964, JR Tokai officials said.

“We hope (passengers) will feel as if they’re in a dream while traveling on the Shinkansen,” President Shunsuke Niwa told a news conference in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

