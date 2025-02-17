Japanese Listed Firms Log Record Earnings in April-Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Combined net profits at Japanese listed companies in April-December 2024 jumped 14.5 pct from a year earlier to a record 43,960.2 billion yen, according to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The result reflected improved margins at banks following interest hikes by the Bank of Japan and strong performance of businesses related to semiconductors for generative artificial intelligence products.

SMBC Nikko Securities tallied up profits at 1,403 Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed companies in the TOPIX stock price index that close the books in March.

Excluding that of digital investment giant SoftBank Group Corp., combined profits rose by 11.5 pct.

By industry, banks including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. posted a profit jump of 36.2 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]