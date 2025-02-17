Taliban Officials Visit Japan on Private Invitation

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi/Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--High-ranking officials of the Taliban-led interim government of Afghanistan, including deputy economy minister Abdul Latif Nazari, have visited Japan at the invitation of the nonprofit Nippon Foundation.

They arrived in Japan on Sunday for the first visit by officials of the interim government since the Islamic group took power in August 2021.

The visit is designed to "allow them to understand the need to accept humanitarian support for the weak broadly from the international society," a Nippon Foundation official said Monday.

With women in Afghanistan "forced to live in a severe environment," the official said the visit is also expected to help develop a "broad vision toward nation building."

The interim government keeps women from work and education based on its interpretation of Islamic law. Due to its human rights restrictions, the international community, including Japan, has not recognized it as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]