Japanese Believed to Be among Foreigners at Fraud Base in Myanmar

Bangkok, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Thai police agreed with embassy officials from about 20 countries, including Japan and China, on Monday to enhance information sharing over a Chinese criminal organization's fraud base near the Thai border in Myanmar.

There are believed to be more than 10,000 foreigners at the fraud base, a senior Thai police official told reporters.

Thai media quoted a senior member of an armed group that controls areas including the fraud base as saying that these foreigners include Indians and Japanese, as well as Chinese.

Over the fraud base, Thai police have taken two Japanese nationals, aged 16 and 17, into protective custody while detaining a 29-year-old man on suspicion of taking the 17-year-old to Myanmar.

