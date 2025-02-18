Japan Vows to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 60 Pct in FY 2035

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will aim to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions by 60 pct in fiscal 2035 from fiscal 2013 and 73 pct in fiscal 2040 to achieve carbon neutrality in calendar 2050.

The government said it will promote technological innovations to make much use of power sources that are highly effective in cutting emissions, including renewable energy and nuclear power.

It also pledged to pursue economic growth and carbon reductions simultaneously.

The Paris climate agreement gives countries until this month to submit their emissions reduction goals for 2035 to the United Nations.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]