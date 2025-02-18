Japan Vows to Make Maximum Use of Nuclear Power

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that the country will make maximum use of nuclear power, which does not emit carbon dioxide, as it is preparing for a surge in electricity demand from data centers.

The commitment, made in a revised basic energy plan adopted at a cabinet meeting, represents a major policy shift after the government had sought to reduce dependence on nuclear power as much as possible since the 2011 triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The basic plan sets the direction of the country's medium- to long-term energy policy. In the first update to the plan in about three years, the government vowed to promote the restart of idled nuclear reactors and the rebuilding of aging reactors.

The government sought to bring almost all of the country's 36 nuclear reactors, including those under construction, online and said nuclear power is expected to account for about 20 pct of its total electricity generation in fiscal 2040.

In the revised plan, the government said that it is necessary to take concerns over the safety of nuclear power seriously after it received as much as over 40,000 public comments about its energy policy.

