Man Gets Indefinite Term for Robbery in Tokyo's Komae

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court's Tachikawa branch on Tuesday gave an indefinite prison term, as sought by prosecutors, to a 54-year-old man over a robbery resulting in death in Komae, Tokyo, about two years ago.

This is one of a high-profile series of robbery cases across Japan allegedly committed by the group led by masterminds using the alias Luffy.

The ruling for the man, Hiroyuki Nomura, was the last among the four perpetrators indicted over the Komae case. Two men, including Rikuto Nagata, 23, who led the other three at the crime scene, were given indefinite prison terms while a former university student was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

All the defendants have appealed against the rulings.

In conspiracy with Nagata and others, Nomura fatally assaulted a 90-year-old woman of Komae and stole three items worth some 580,000 yen in total, including a luxury watch, from her on Jan. 19, 2023, according to the ruling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]