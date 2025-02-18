Japan, IAEA to Cooperate in Fukushima N-Plant Decommissioning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, agreed on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation in work to decommission and dismantle the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

In their meeting at the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace, in Tokyo, Iwaya and Grossi discussed the work progressing at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s plant in northeastern Japan and the release into the ocean of tritium-containing treated water from the facility.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Iwaya thanked the IAEA for its cooperation and said, "We will ensure safety with the involvement of the IAEA in order to safely release treated water until the 'last drop.'"

He also said that a decision has been made to contribute about 14 million euros to the IAEA for medical assistance and other purposes for Ukraine.

At a dinner party after the meeting, Iwaya and Grossi exchanged views on measures to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, which is fighting Russia's aggression, and on nuclear nonproliferation.

