Major Japanese Automakers Wary of Trump Tariffs

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese automakers are seeking strategies to handle U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs.

If the tariffs are added to their product prices, the manufacturers will inevitably see their sales decline and will likely have to be shift production to the United States.

Trump said Tuesday that he plans to impose tariffs of 25 pct on automobile imports to the United States. The move will be officially announced as early as April 2.

The plan is designed to lure production bases back to the United States in order to create jobs there and reduce the country's trade deficit. Trump, however, stopped short of announcing which countries would be subject to the tariffs.

Amid uncertainties over the full picture of Trump's high tariffs policy, including the planned tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico that have been postponed, the automakers are cautiously looking for ways to handle the situation.

