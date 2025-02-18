Ex-Heads Oppose Japan Govt's Science Council Conversion Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Six former presidents of the Science Council of Japan urged Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday to scrap a planned bill that would transform the council into a corporation separate from the government.

The six--Hiroyuki Yoshikawa, Kiyoshi Kurokawa, Seigo Hirowatari, Takashi Onishi, Juichi Yamagiwa and Takaaki Kajita--said in a statement that the bill, which calls for transforming the council from a special government institution into a special corporation, would undermine its independence.

The government plans to submit the bill to the current session of parliament early next month.

In 2020, then Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took the unprecedented measure of rejecting the appointments of six council member nominees, triggering a debate over how the council should be structured.

A government panel of experts released a report last December on how the council should select members and be managed after its transformation.

