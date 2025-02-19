14 Years On: Miyagi Governor Stresses Importance of Mental Health Care

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Mental health care and the rebuilding of local communities remain challenging issues in Miyagi Prefecture 14 years after a massive earthquake and tsunami, Governor Yoshihiro Murai said in an interview on Tuesday.

There will be no end to dealing with these issues while infrastructure reconstruction is almost complete, said Murai, governor of Miyagi, one of the northeastern Japan prefectures hit hardest by the March 2011 disaster.

Murai said he is closely watching how the central government is working on a plan to create a disaster management agency. "The question is where it will be located and what its organizational structure and functions will be," he said.

The governor underlined the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear power plants after the 2011 quake and tsunami triggered a triple reactor meltdown at a nuclear power plant in neighboring Fukushima Prefecture.

"Our priority above all is safety," he said, adding that there is no guarantee that a bigger disaster will not occur.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]