Japan Urges Taliban Officials to Cooperate with Int'l Society

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official met with visiting senior officials of Afghanistan's Taliban-led interim government in Tokyo on Tuesday and urged them to cooperate with the international community.

Toshihide Ando, director-general of the ministry's Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau, also mentioned the need to promote respect for human rights and an inclusive political process, according to informed sources.

The Taliban officials came to Japan at the invitation of the nonprofit Nippon Foundation. The Japanese government has not recognized the Taliban regime as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

