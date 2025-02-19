Unsworn Testimony over LDP Slush Funds Put Off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Wednesday to postpone an unsworn testimony over slush funds created by the now-defunct LDP faction once led by late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, was set to question the Abe faction's former chief accountant on Thursday.

But the opposition camp harshly reacted to the LDP's request Wednesday that when and where the hearing will take place not be disclosed. The ruling party's complains about prepared questionnaires also fueled the opposition's anger.

"As the chairman (of the Lower House committee), I cannot overlook (the LDP attitude)," CDP lawmaker Jun Azumi told reporters.

Later in the day, the LDP and CDP Diet affairs chiefs agreed to put off the unsworn testimony in a meeting held at the Diet Building.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]